Gang enforcement team makes bust in Maple Ridge

A ballistic vest and suspected meth and cocaine were seized by the Uniformed Gang Enforcement Team from a vehicle in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

B.C.’s Uniformed Gang Enforcement Team (UGET) busted an alleged drug trafficker in downtown Maple Ridge with suspected crystal meth, cocaine and a bullet-proof vest.

Team spokesperson Sgt. Brenda Winpenny said the UGET officers were conducting proactive enforcement patrols on the afternoon of March 19, when they saw a vehicle parked in a mall parking lot, whose driver appeared to be trafficking drugs.

“A vehicle stop was initiated, and due to the actions of the driver, the vehicle was searched for officer safety. Inside the vehicle, officers located a cell phone and two black duffel bags.”

One duffel bag contained what appeared to be approximately 2.5 kg of crystal meth and 500 grams of cocaine. In the second bag was a black ballistic vest.

READ ALSO: Surrey man to serve two years in prison for manslaughter

The 24-year-old male occupant was arrested, and released pending criminal charges. The phone, drugs, ballistic vest and vehicle were all seized.

READ ALSO: Thousands of doses of suspected fentanyl, meth in Ridge Meadows RCMP bust

“Our UGET officers are conducting proactive enforcement daily in our communities across the province – this is another example of UGET officers locating potentially deadly drugs and disrupting criminal activity which poses a high risk to public safety,” said Winpenny.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.