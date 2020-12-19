Gaming grants to benefit students in Parksville Qualicum Beach

$136,800 to be used for extracurricular activities

Parksville Qualicum Beach schools will receive funding from the Community Gaming Grants this school year.

New Democrat MLA Adam Walker indicated that $136,800 in funding will ensure extracurricular activities are available for students once they can participate safely again.

“Taking part in extracurricular activities is so important to a child’s mental and physical development,” said Walker. “Unfortunately, the pandemic has disrupted the delivery of these programs. This funding will ensure that when we begin to return to normalcy, plans will be in place for kids to take part in fulfilling after-school activities.”

Fifteen schools across Parksville-Qualicum are getting support to fund activities that benefit social, cultural and the physical health and well-being of students.

More than 1,300 parent advisory councils and district parent advisory councils around B.C. are benefitting from the Community Gaming Grants each year.

Community Gaming Grants has made it a condition that all grant funding this year complies with Provincial Health Officer orders and is providing flexibility for organizations to delay project and service delivery until they can do so safely.

— NEWS Staff

