Game for a banquet

Burns Lake residents tucked into hearty local dishes at the Wild Game Banquet at Tweedsmuir Park Rod and Gun Club on Feb. 23. More than 140 people attended the event, where meat and fish donated by local hunters and fisherfolk went into dozens of different culinary creations. Bear, moose, deer, caribou, elk, goat, cod and salmon were among the offerings. After the dinner, a live band provided music for those who brought their dancing shoes. The rod and gun club has been holding the annual banquets since 1965. (Blair McBride photos)