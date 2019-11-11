GALLERY: Remembrance Day in Kimberley

Military Ames hosted a Remembrance Day service at Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park

Kimberley’s Remembrance Day Ceremony was held at the Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park on Monday, November 11, 2019. Military Ames hosted the service, with hundreds of community members in attendance.

The ceremony started at 10:30 a.m. with the Kimberley Pipe Band, Veterans and Community Groups parade through the Platzl. A roll call, act of remembrance and many other prayers, poems, songs and speeches were performed at the cenotaph.

Photos by Corey Bullock, Kimberley Bulletin.

