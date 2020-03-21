GALLERY: Grass fire on PIB land consumes small structure

The fire, located in the lower West Bench area, consumed an area approx. 200 by 100 feet

A grass fire on PIB land Saturday spread 200 by 100 feet before crews contained it. (Contributed)

Emergency crews responded to a grass fire in the lower West Bench area Saturday evening.

Penticton Fire Department and Penticton Indian Band (PIB) Fire Department responded at approximately 5 p.m. and by 6:45 p.m. crews were wrapping up.

“It’s under investigation right now, cause unknown,” said Penticton Fire Dept. acting captain Brent Ryll, as crews were overhauling.

The fire consumed an area approximately 200 by 100 feet. The fire, on PIB land, also affected a small wooden structure.

“There is a wooden structure of some kind in there, approximately 10 foot by 10 foot, but I couldn’t tell you what it actually was, it was burnt by the time we got here,” said Ryll.

He confirmed no one was hurt as a result of the fire.

