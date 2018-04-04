Gakhal/Saran anniversary reminds us of violence

A somber anniversary is approaching those who were forever touched by a dark day in Vernon’s history.

Twenty-two years ago, on April 5, 1996 nine members of the Gakhal and Saran families became victims of domestic homicide on the eve of a family wedding.

“Our whole community was forever changed when we lost two promising high school students, young professionals, sisters, brothers, mothers, fathers, aunties, uncles, cousins and a grandmother to this senseless tragedy,” said Brooke McLardy, Vernon Women’s Transition House Society.

The Society would like to honour and acknowledge those who passed from this tragic event and the family members who survived.

“It is important for all of us to remember the dangers of domestic violence and that it remains a prevalent social issue in our community.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing violence, please call 250-542-1122.

A memorial service was once held at the Vernon Library (now Spirit Square), but it has since been cancelled.

The Gakhal family requests privacy during this difficult time.

