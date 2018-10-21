Gail Lowry re-elected mayor of New Hazelton

Lowry will be serving her third straight term as mayor.

“[I’m] happy that people went out to vote and grateful that they voted for me,” Lowry said of her victory.

Lowry said her priorities for her term are the completion and successful operation of the Upper Skeena Recreation Centre and converting the former Red Apple building into a new community hall.

Lowry said she surprised by longtime village of Hazleton mayor Alice Mailtand’s defeat to Dennis Sterritt.

“I congratulate (Sterritt) [but] I’m really going to miss Alice,” Lowry said. “She’s a passionate advocate for the Hazeltons.”