Gail Chaddock-Costello announces run for Township council

Gail Chaddock-Costello has announced she will be running for Township council in the Oct. 20 municipal election. Submitted photo

A former NDP candidate in the 2017 provincial election has announced she will be running for a municipal seat.

Gail Chaddock-Costello is joining the race for Township of Langley council in the Oct. 20 election.

A resident of Fort Langley for the last 23 years, Chaddock-Costello has worked as a teacher, served as the past vice president and president of the Langley Teachers’ Association and was a representative on the BC Teachers’ Federation Executive Committee.

She has also worked with local heritage committees, the environmental group Watchers of Langley Forests (WOLF) and the Triple A Senior Housing Committee.

“All of this work has taught me the value of co-operation, collaboration and the significance of community engagement,” she said in a press release.

“Nothing is accomplished without the combined efforts of a cohesive team who are willing to put the needs of the community they serve as the foremost goal. Langley residents have shared with me their concerns regarding recent development projects, the environment, lack of transportation options, affordable and safe housing for youth, young families, new immigrants, seniors, the currently homeless and those with disabilities. Our population is growing and new initiatives in housing, the newly announced ER Facility and improved social services reflect and support the diversity of our new neighbours.”

Chaddock-Costello will also be organizing Township hall style meetings to meet residents and learn more about local issues.

“I am sincerely committed to working on your behalf and believe that together we can forge a future Langley Township that reflects the values of all Langley residents,” she said.

