GADSAR receives funding for building upgrades

Golden Star staff

Columbia Shuswap Regional District directors unanimously approved an application from the Golden and District Search and Rescue (GADSAR) for up to $80,000 from the Electoral Area A Community Works Fund for renovations to their service bay.

The contribution will allow the non-profit society to move forward with a project to insulate their vehicle and equipment service bay and upgrade the electrical system.

This will also help reduce operating costs to the society by decreasing energy consumption.

“Community Works Funds are used for things like trail development, maintenance, building efficiencies, and things like that,” said Area A director Karen Cathcart.

Community Works Funds, also known as Gas Tax Funds, are provided to the CSRD from the Government of Canada. Gas Tax Agreement funding may be used towards designated public transit, community energy, water, wastewater, solid waste and capacity building projects.

The GADSAR property is currently under lease, belonging to the Town of Golden, and is current through to December 2020, with no intention of ending the lease. The buildings are the property of GADSAR.

GADSAR houses rescue equipment in a storage bay, and the funds would be used to insulate the bay and upgrade the electrical in the building.

Before upgrades, the storage bay is suffering from key inefficiencies that re causes increased electrical and heating costs and poor usage.

The insulation has not been replaced since the building was constructed 50 years ago. Moisture has seeped into the building, and the vapour barrier is no longer functioning.

Lights, electrical panels, and outlets are outdates and have become sources of energy inefficiencies as well.

GADSAR’s heating and electrical costs are a significant portion of the society’s operating budget, which they hope to reduce through these upgrades.

GADSAR is a not-for-profit organization, and is funded solely by government grants and donations from the public, and is run by volunteers in the community.

The amount required for the work to GADSAR’s building will cost $80,000, including tax, and will involve the labour of local construction companies.

The association will be responsible for maintaining records, providing access to auditors, reporting to the CSRD on outcomes achieved, and spending funs on eligible costs of eligible products.

The society is anticipating the work on the service bay will be completed within the next year.