Gabriola man dies in crash on Ontario highway

Brian Hall has been identified as the motorist killed in a collision May 3 outside of London, Ont.

  • May. 7, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A Gabriola Island man died in vehicle crash on an Ontario highway last week.

According to an Ontario Provincial Police press release, Brian Hall, who was 65, has been identified as the motorist killed in a collision on Highway 3, Talbot Line, in Malahide Township outside of London, Ont.

The accident happened May 3 at about 9:45 a.m., when an eastbound pickup truck and a westbound sedan collided head-on. Elgin County OPP, St. Thomas-Elgin paramedics and Malahide Fire Services were called to the location, but the driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The stretch of highway was closed to traffic for several hours and OPP traffic reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.

