Gabby’s Country Cabaret visited by patron with confirmed case of COVID-19

Those in attendance on February 29 and March 14 may have been exposed to a coronavirus

Those who visited Gabby’s in Langley City on February 29 and March 14 may have been exposed to COVID-19, Fraser Health says. (Langley Advance Times files)

Anyone who visited Gabby’s Country Cabaret on the nights of February 29 and March 14 may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to a letter issued to the Langley night club by Fraser Health Authority on Saturday.

Gabby’s took to social media on Monday night to share the letter sent to them by the health authority explaining that a patron with a confirmed case of COVID-19 may have potentially exposed others at the night club on the above dates between 10:30 p.m and 1 a.m.

BREAKING: A patron with a confirmed case of COVID-19 visited @GabbysCabaret in #LangleyBC on Feb. 29 & March 14, @Fraserhealth said. Anyone who visited the night club on those dates between 10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. may have potentially been exposed & being ask to monitor for symptoms. — Joti Grewal (@JotiGrewal_) March 24, 2020

“Unfortunately, we are needing to report that Gabby’s has been contacted by Fraser Health about… a customer of ours that has tested positive for COVID-19,” Brant Vanderhoek, operations manager wrote in a social media post.

Fraser Health said they were writing to inform Gabby’s “out of an abundance of caution” that if anyone was at the night club in Langley on February 29 or March 14 to monitor for symptoms of fever, cough or difficulty breathing until March 28, 14 days after the last exposure.

“Avoid crowded public spaces and places where you cannot easily separate yourself from others if they become ill,” the healthy authority added.

Anyone with symptoms is asked to isolate themselves from others and to call HealthLink BC at 811.

“This coronavirus is spread between people by droplets, which requires close contact with saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose or throat of an infected person,” Fraser Health explained in the letter.

Vanderhoek invited anyone with questions to contact him at opsmgr@gabbyscabaret.com.

“While this is upsetting for us, please note that it did not spontaneously occur here at Gabby’s but brought in by a patron,” he said. “While we don’t put the blame on said patron, we want this to be an eye opener to people on how imperative it is at this moment to please stay home.”

For more information visit bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19.

@JotiGrewal_joti.grewal@blackpress.ca Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times