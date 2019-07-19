Sixth St. is included in the roads to be revamped this summer with the city of Prince Rupert’s expanded paving budget of $2.4 million for 2019. (Jenna Cocullo/ The Northern View)

FYI: Sixth St. lane closed for the day

The East lane on Sixth St. between First and Second Ave. is under construction

  • Jul. 19, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

On Friday, drivers will have to take a detour to their daily Tim Hortons coffee run. The East lane of Sixth St. between First and Second Ave. West will be fully closed all day to permit construction for their pavement project.

“We ask that you kindly follow all traffic signage and controllers and apologize for any inconvenience,” wrote the city on their Facebook page.

Sixth St. is part of the 14 major streets that the city plans to revamp this summer with their expanded paving budget of $2.4 million for 2019.

