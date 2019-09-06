On Thursday, the city released a notice to residents asking them to use the single pedestrian-controlled crosswalk effective immediately while waiting for electrical work on the lights to complete. The changes were made to improve pedestrian safety and traffic control in the area. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

FYI: Look down before you cross on Second Ave., one crosswalk gone

The City of Prince Rupert is working to improve pedestrian safety with light controlled crosswalk

  • Sep. 6, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Before you look both ways while walking the street, look down for the right crosswalk. The double crosswalk at Second Ave. and Third St. — directly in front of the Bank of Montreal — has been removed by the province and replaced with one pedestrian controlled crosswalk.

On Thursday, the city released a notice to residents asking them to use the single pedestrian-controlled crosswalk effective immediately while waiting for electrical work on the lights to complete.

The changes were made to improve pedestrian safety and traffic control in the area.

READ MORE: COCULLO: Prince Rupert, more stop signs won’t kill you

READ MORE: Pedestrian struck in crosswalk on Second Avenue

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist

Jenna Cocullo 

Send Jenna email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Property crimes spike 42 per cent in Terrace
Next story
Businesses all dressed up for Fall Fair week in Barriere

Just Posted

Most Read