FYI: Look down before you cross on Second Ave., one crosswalk gone

Before you look both ways while walking the street, look down for the right crosswalk. The double crosswalk at Second Ave. and Third St. — directly in front of the Bank of Montreal — has been removed by the province and replaced with one pedestrian controlled crosswalk.
On Thursday, the city released a notice to residents asking them to use the single pedestrian-controlled crosswalk effective immediately while waiting for electrical work on the lights to complete.
The changes were made to improve pedestrian safety and traffic control in the area.
Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
