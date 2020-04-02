FVRL launches online library cards

What better way to access a digital library than with a digital library card?

The Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL) now offers their eCard library card service for those with no current FVRL card. Through a simple online form, residents from Abbotsford to Hope and beyond can access all the digital content the FVRL has to offer, which is sure to come in handy during this time of physical isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“FVRL is here to support all of our community members by making our digital content accessible,” says Heather Scoular, Director of Customer Experience. “The introduction of the eCard is one of the many ways FVRL has evolved its services over the past month to best serve the community how and where they need it. The library can help keep you stay connected, while we keep apart.”

The FVRL’s collection allows users to access any number of popular eContent providers including OverDrive, Mango Languages and Lynda.com.

To learn more about the digital content available, visit the FVRL website at www.fvrl.ca.

The FVRL is the largest public library system in B.C., serving 25 communities and nearly 700,000 people.

