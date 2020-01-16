FVRD seeking outdoor rec feedback

The Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) wants to make the great outdoors even better – and they need residents’ help.

The FVRD announced a series of open houses next week to gather public input on ways to grow and expand outdoor recreational activities in the area. The District seeks to collaborate with local First Nations communities, governments and outdoor recreation groups in the Fraser Valley.

The FVRD is gathering information with an online survey and an interactive map in addition to the four open houses.

Those interested in attending an open house can go to one of the following:

Hope – Thursday, January 23 at the Hope and Area Recreation Centre (1005 6th Ave.)

Chilliwack – Monday, January 27 at the Fraser Valley Regional District (45950 Cheam Ave.)

Abbotsford – Wednesday, January 29 at the Abbotsford Recreation Centre (2499 McMillan Rd.)

Mission – Thursday, January 30 at the Mission Leisure Centre (7650 Grand St.)

“Public input is essential to creating a management plan that will effectively lead outdoor recreation planning for the region and reinforce the FVRD’s vision of supporting healthy communities and environmental stewardship,” said Jason Lum, the FVRD board chair.

As the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland continue to grow at a rapid pace, the FVRD said the demand for outdoor recreation will grow just as quickly. The plan to be created from the feedback received will help prevent this future issue.

