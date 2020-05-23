FVRD opens outdoor spaces amid COVID-19 reopening

As coronavirus restrictions lift slowly but surely, so, too, are restrictions easing in the great outdoors.

In conjunction with mid-May’s implementation of Phase 2 of the province’s restart plan, the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) announced the opening of a number of public parks and trails.

Effective May 14, the FVRD is opening the following spaces for public use:

Dewdney Regional Park

East Sector Lands

Elk Mountain Trail

Thompson Regional Park

To stay up to date with the FVRD’s updates, visit their COVID-19 hub at fvrd.ca.

The District of Kent also recently announced the phased re-opening of a number of outdoor spaces. This included basketball courts, the sports fields and the skate park at Centennial Park.

Meanwhile, in Harrison Hot Springs, village officials announced the dismantling of barriers that previously barred the beaches around Harrison Lake and Esplanade Avenue from visitors and residents. The barriers had been in place since late March, roughly two months. Playground areas remained closed.

The district and village both frequently update their COVID-19 restrictions and news on their websites, found at https://www.kentbc.ca and https://www.harrisonhotsprings.ca respectively.

Turning to provincially-run parks and recreation sites, Bridal Veil Falls Provincial Park is one of several B.C. parks that opened back up as of May 14 for day use. Sasquatch Provincial Park remains closed at this time due to the heavy damage sustained by the February 20 floods and landslides. Kilby Provincial Park also has no scheduled opening date yet.

No matter what space you visit – be it provincial, FVRD or local – it’s important to continue to exercise physical distancing, keep clean and to make sure you stay home if you’re ill.

The following sites in the readership area remain closed as of publication: Bear Creek, Cascade Peninsula, Chehalis River, Cogburn Beach, Grace Lake, Sloquet Hot Springs, Twenty Mile Bay, Weaver Lake/Weaver Lake Group Site, Wolf Lake and Wood Lake.

For more information about closures and other relevant updates concerning COVID-19 and provincial parks, please visit http://bcparks.ca/covid-19.

