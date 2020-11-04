FVRD is holding parcel tax roll review panel on Nov. 12

Hearing being held to ensure 'accuracy and integrity' of FVRD property listings on tax rolls

The Fraser Valley Regional District is holding a parcel tax roll review panel hearing on the morning of Nov. 12 to ensure the accuracy and integrity of properties listed on the FVRD parcel tax rolls.

Property owners who wish to participate, or give feedback about the tax roll information listed on property tax notices, must give written notice by Nov. 10 to the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD).

The FVRD Parcel Tax Roll Review Panel will be conducted in-person and through Zoom in the FVRD boardroom on Nov. 12 at 10 a.m.

The FVRD’s Third Quarter Update, which provides information and updates on various projects, it points out that the FVRD was given the ability to “retroactively hold and validate a parcel tax review panel” for the years 2017, 2018 and 2020 through legislation recently passed in the Municipalities Enabling and Validation Act.

Service area participants in Electoral Areas C, D and H were notified about the hearing relevant to six bylaws: Cultus Lake Integrated Water Supply and Distribution, South Cultus Lake Sewage Treatment, Lake Errock Water System Capital Construction, and the Popkum Sewer Service.

Anyone wishing to give feedback at the hearing must give written notice to FVRD be received no later than 10 am on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

To participate in person on Nov. 12, visit the FVRD office at 45950 Cheam Avenue in Chilliwack to be screened upon entry in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, then onto the fourth floor boardroom. Seating is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis, and the chair will call on anyone with a raised hand when it’s their turn to speak. To participate on the phone or Zoom check the website for the phone number and Zoom link.

Meeting agendas and webcasts at www.fvrd.ca/agendas, and there’s a FAQ page for more information.

