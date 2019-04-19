Future of heli-skiing unknown with caribou recovery plans

CMH presented to Revelstoke city council this month to outline its impact on the community

Heli-skiing could be heavily impacted with upcoming caribou recovery plans, especially around Revelstoke.

Earlier this month, Canadian Mountain Holidays (CMH) presented to city council an overview of their business and its connection to the city.

In 1965, Austrian guide Hans Gmoser, founding member of the Association of Canadian Mountain Guides, gathered clients in the Bugaboos mountains south of Golden, B.C. He used helicopters to ferry them to alpine glaciers for unskied lines. One article, describes the operation as cumbersome, slow and clients were lucky to get two runs a day. They stayed in uninsulated plywood cabins in an abandoned sawmill camp, sharing kitchen duties. However, it was the beginning of the world’s first heli-skiing company CMH.

Today, CMH has 11 distinct ski areas and lodges, with over 3 million acres of ski terrain, which is one-third the size of Switzerland.

Out of all that, CMH said Revestoke is the company’s epi-centre.

Rob Rohn, general manager of CMH, told council that the company has 84 seasonal staff in Revelstoke and 21 year-round with an average salary of $85,000.

Rob continued CMH spends roughly $2.5 million yearly in the city through local supplies, accommodation and helicopter services. They were a sponsor of the hospital heli-pad and skate park.

Heli skiing uses helicopters to access areas for skiing that usually hard to get to otherwise. CMH ski packages cost usually more than $8,000 per week. (Photo by Grant Gunderson/supplied by CMH)

“We always talk of Revelstoke,” said Rohn.

When it comes to caribou, the future of heliskiing becomes murky.

Currently, government representatives are traveling the province to gather feedback on two draft agreements to protect endangered caribou.

According to the B.C. government, caribou in the province have declined from 40,000 in the early 1900s to less than 19,000 today.

Under the Species at Risk Act, action is required by law to protect caribou however it’s not known what that protection might entail.

“It’s uncertainty for us,” Rohn said. Roughly three fourths of CMH’s ski terrain is in caribou habitat.

It’s possible the company will continue operating as-is, but unlikely.

“We all have to make changes,” said Dave Butler, sustainability director at CMH.

The company has an application for another ski lodge by McBride, but that project is on hold until a resolution on caribou.

Rohn has a background in forestry and has worked with caribou for over a decade. He said the issue isn’t black and white or the choice between saving an endangered species and the economy.

“We hope we can get to a place in the middle where we can find some innovative solutions that will allow our business to survive and thrive.”

The company uses the Regent Hotel in Revelstoke for guests. (Photo supplied by CMH)

Now, if CMH sees caribou, they close that area to skiing for at least 48 hours.

The company is also trying to green by reducing fossil fuels. For example, they are trying to convert some remote lodges from diesel to microhydro systems on nearby creeks/rivers.

As an industry, Rohn said heliskiing is booming and the demand exceeds supply.

The reason heliskiing is so good around Revelstoke, said Butler, is because of tree cover. The trees provide visibility, markings and depth for helicopter pilots in bad weather. That and the deep snow pack.

Combined with the safe political atmosphere of Canada, said Rohn, Revelstoke is one of the best places to heli-ski in the world.

“Compared to places like Kazakhstan, where you have some of the same factors but politically it’s a little more adventurous there.”

