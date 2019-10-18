Future arrives at the library

The future has arrived at the Golden public library! Thanks to a generous grant from the Columbia Basin Trust, the library will soon have a makerspace equipped with a Cricut Maker digital cutter, Oculus Quest virtual reality headsets, a WhisperRoom digital recording booth, a digitization station, a digital media computer offering Adobe Creative Suite, and many other exciting toys and technologies.

This technology will be free to use for anyone with a valid library card and who has completed an orientation session. The space will be bookable and the library will be offering many new programs and workshops.

The Golden Makerspace Grand Opening is taking place on Saturday, October 19, starting with a ribbon cutting ceremony shortly after 10 a.m., followed by cake and coffee. There will also be drop-in activities until 5 p.m. for all ages and abilities.

Be sure to stop into the Golden branch of the Okanagan Regional Library to check out these amazing new resources available to the community!