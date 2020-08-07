FURTHER UPDATE: Body removed from Maple Ridge hotel after large police presence

Numerous Mounties, including plainclothes members, are on site of the Art Infiniti Hotel in the 21700-block of Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge this evening. It’s unclear the reason for the heavy police presence. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Art Infiniti Hotel in Maple Ridge was behind police tape late Friday afternoon and into the early evening hours, in what’s being described as a suspicious death.

The reason for the strong police presence has not been confirmed, but Mounties – including a number of forensic officers and Ridge Meadows RCMP serious crime unit members – had the driveway entrances to the two-storey hotel blocked for several hours.

Ridge meadows RCMP, in an abundance of caution had a large Police presence in the 21700 block of Lougheed Highway when responding to a medical incident. As the investigation is ongoing there is no further information at this time. There is no concern for public safety. — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) August 8, 2020

Then, just before 7:30 p.m., local Mounties released a brief statement on Twitter saying that due to “an abundance of caution,” they had responded in force to a “medical incident” at the hotel, located in the 217o0-block of Lougheed Highway.

The announcement, shown above, stated: “As the investigation is ongoing, there is no further information at this time. There is no concern for public safety,” the Tweet says.

Art Infiniti staff were still answering the phone Friday evening, so they hadn’t been evacuated. But without a manager on site, they said they were unable to share any information.

Nevertheless, indications are that paramedics and fire were first deployed to the hotel about 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon for reports of a cardiac arrest. Some time later, police were called in to investigate a “suspicious” death.

There were in excess of half a dozen police cruisers – marked and unmarked – on site for hours, with much of the officer attention focused on one room on the top floor. And just before 8 p.m., a coroner was seen removing a body from that second-floor unit.

Other witnesses claimed the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was on scene, as well. But there was no obvious signs, and IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Frank Jang wasn’t available to confirm or offer comment.

