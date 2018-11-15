Further delays in Vernon attempted murder case

Tyson Darryl Cole was beamed into Vernon Law Courts via video twice Thursday only to have his two files remanded for a further three weeks.

Cole, who was in court Nov. 15 for his 10th judicial interim release hearing, appeared first before Justice of the Peace Dalene Krenz before a no-contact order forced his file to appear in Courtroom 201 before Provincial Court Judge Mark Takahashi.

Defence lawyer Troy Anderson was not in attendance.

“He (Anderson) wants just a remand for two weeks,” Cole said.

However, court will not be in session on the date requested. As such, Cole will appear in Vernon Law Courts via video Dec. 6.

Thursday’s hearing came nearly four months after Cole’s first judicial interim release hearing July 27. He was arrested in Vernon July 26 for attempted murder.

According to court documents, Cole is facing 11 charges stemming from an incident on May 1, 2018. A second file discussed in court Thursday sees two charges, one count each of willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer and possession of controlled substance with an offence date of July 26, 2018.

Cole remains in custody. None of the charges from either file has been proven in court.

