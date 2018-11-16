Funtastic board swings into roles

Rain didn't dampen the spirits of ball players taking part in the Funtastic Slo-Pitch tournament over the Canada Day long weekend in Vernon and Enderby. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Like father, like son.

Ryan McGiverin is the new president of the Funtastic Sports Society, which held its annual general meeting in Vernon Wednesday.

McGiverin’s dad, Bill, was president of Funtastic in both Vernon and Lumby.

“I look forward to working with the board to build on the successes of last year and using the profits to donate back into the sporting community in Vernon and area,” said McGiverin, who chaired the AGM along with outgoing treasurer Christine Bosworth-Duggan.

The elected board of directors voted on the roles of the upcoming and leadership of Funtastic. Darcy Sochan is first vice-president and Jamie Austin steps in as second vice. Greg Wutzke is returning as secretary and newcomer Nik Vischschraper takes on the treasurer position.

Rounding out the board are Tim Reardon, Brad Steel, Corinne Buller, Devin Drader and Bryan Quint.

Akbal Mund and Diana Williamson will continue to share the manager position that was created last year.

The Funtastic Sports Society gives back to the community through sport using the funds raised at its annual event. Since 1984, the Vernon and District Funtastic Sports Society has been working to help make the community a great place to live, learn, work and play. As a result of hosting the annual softball tournament and music festival, the society has been able to contribute more than $1.7 million back to the community.

Jason Gilbert of Fundamental Consulting presented the financials which were prepared by Steve Cousins of Sladen Moore Chartered Accountants. While the weather was not the most cooperative for the event in July, the 2018 Funtastic A&W Slo-Pitch Tournament and Music Festival was deemed a success.

Taking the trends of the slo-pitch and concert industry into review, the 2019 Funtastic event will continue to include advanced movements to ensuring Funtastic remains on a positive progressive movement.

“With the financial success of the 2018 event, the board has approved the continuance of the community grant program and plans are now in motion to make that happen,” said McGiverin. “Notification will be announced within the next month.”

Registration for the slo-pitch tournament is picking up with slots filling up fast. Funtastic is unique in that there are multi tournaments running simultaneously with five-game and four-game tournaments, with all skill levels available.

The live entertainment line up is being compiled and there will be an announcement in the spring. There will be three entertaining evenings with great lineups each night with tickets being available online.

For anyone wanting to be part of the largest economic draw to Vernon on the July long weekend by volunteering, registering a team, or becoming a sponsor at all levels, please contact the Funtastic office at office@funtastic.org or call 250-558-7756.

The 35th annual Funtastic Slo-Pitch Tournament and Music Festival will run June 28-July 1.

