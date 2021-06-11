Funky new tanning salon to open in Duncan

Chris St-Cyr (pictured) and his partner Jason Fong are opening the Cowitan tanning salon on Kenneth Street on June 25. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

A new and funky kind of tanning salon will soon be opening in Duncan.

Chris St-Cyr and partner Jason Fong are opening Cowitan, located at 187 Kenneth St., on June 25.

Cowitan will have three tanning beds, with two of them larger sized to ensure the business can meet the needs of all its customers.

Cowitan will also have a retail section that will sell beach-related merchandise, including beach towels from the Tofino Towel Company, bathing suits for men women, sun glasses, visors, fanny packs and more.

St-Cyr said he and Fong are excited to offer a different type of tanning salon.

“We find that the majority of salons are very cookie cutter, and some lack personality and individuality all together,” he said.

“We wanted to make something fun that would draw all types of people in. We have a great location on Kenneth Street, and we would be crazy to not capitalize on the fantastic foot traffic that this location brings.”

St-Cyr said this is the couple’s first business, and the idea to open a tanning salon came to them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were in a COVID-19 funk, and were looking for ways to shake things up,” the said.

“The idea of a tanning salon came up and it snowballed until we got to this point. We have a six-year-old named Rhodes, and we hope to teach him how to run a business. We’re excited to make a fun space in downtown Duncan, and we intend to make it more of an experience for our customers, instead of just coming in and out.”

The Cowichan Green Community is releasing its newest edition of the annual Cowichan Grown Farm Map.

For 12 years, this free publication has helped visitors and local residents source Cowichan-grown vegetables, fruits, meat, drink and specialty products throughout the Cowichan Valley, from Shawnigan Lake to south of Nanaimo.

The Farm Map showcases the abundance of Canada’s only Maritime-Mediterranean climatic zone, a region capable of producing a wonderfully diverse range of high-quality foods and beverages.

The map allows readers to become familiar with the talented and hard-working producers behind this bounty.

This year, the Farm Map includes 55 unique farms and agri-businesses, all with something distinctive, fresh, and delicious to offer.

From seasonal fruits, veggies, ethically-raised meat and eggs, to wine, cider, honey, tea, syrups, seafood, nuts and wool, all-local products can be found by browsing listings on the map or using the online component.

For the first time, the 2021 map includes highlighted bicycle routes for pedal-powered farm-gate cruising.

Routes designed in collaboration with Tourism Cowichan take riders on a delicious multi-day trek throughout the Cowichan Valley.

Plan a bike tour from bakery to winery, with pit stops for fresh fruit and veggies, and enjoy a “staycation” with friends in the scenic open air.

Learn more about all the many producers growing and making food in the Valley by picking up a free copy of the map at reFRESH Marketplace, 360 Duncan St., or visit: www.cowichangreencommunity.org/foodmap.

You can also phone 250-748-8506 to request a map.

Cowichan restaurants, retailers and producers selling local products can get a free marketing boost in 2021 from the Island Good Program.

Economic Development Cowichan has once again partnered with the Vancouver Island Economic Alliance to offer Cowichan businesses a free one-year Island Good licence.

VIEA developed the Island Good brand program three years ago as a way for customers to easily identify local products on retailer shelves and restaurant menus.

This free licensing opportunity is available on a first-come-first-served basis until the funding is spent.

Once accepted, businesses may use the Island Good branding to identify the local items on their shelves, menus, and packaging, as well as take advantage of VIEA’s Island Good marketing campaigns.

“The need and desire to support local continues to grow,” said Barry O’Riordan, manager of Economic Development Cowichan.

“Economic Development Cowichan is delighted to continue to support our local businesses in making use of the Island Good branding to bring attention to locally-made products. This year, we are looking to maximize the visibility of Cowichan producers by challenging as many local restaurants and retail stores to sign up as possible. If you include locally grown/made items on your menu or sell them in your store, then this program is made for you.”

Visit www.IslandGood.ca to confirm eligibility and apply for the program.

The Chemainus Business Improvement Association has extended its passport promotion that was supposed to end June 16 by one month, to July 16.

A series of visual ads showing all of the great finds from each of the local businesses in town is being published in the Chemainus Valley Courier, topped off with a passport where a $250 shopping spree to any of the stores in the membership area is being offered as a grand prize.

A secondary runner-up prize of $100 has been added.

“The idea was that we wanted to reward those buying local often as a bit of a thank you for shopping in town,” said CBIA executive director Krystal Adams.

“The idea is simple, when you spend $10 or more you earn a sticker. After the sixth spot on the passport is filled with these stickers, you simply return it to whatever retailer is participating, acting as your entry. This is very similar to the program we have in the winter around the holidays. We wanted to run it again now because we deeply appreciate how much support the community has given to the local businesses and we wanted to give something back.

robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com