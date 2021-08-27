Funeral for one of 3 teens killed in Surrey crash to be livestreamed

GoFundMe has now raised more than $62,000, surpassing the $50,000-goal

The funeral of Ronin Sharma, 16, will be livestreamed on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 9:30 a.m. Sharma was one of three teens, including 17-year-old Parker Magnuson and 16-year-old Caleb Reimer, who was killed when their vehicle hit a tree in the early hours of Aug. 21 in the 16000-block of 104 Avenue. (Photo: Tom zillich/Inset: Delta Hockey Academy)

The funeral for one of the three teenage boys killed in the Aug. 21 crash in Fraser Heights will be livestreamed.

According to a GoFundMe created for Ronin Sharma, Caleb Reimer and Parker Magnuson, Sharma’s funeral will be Saturday (Aug. 28) at 9:30 a.m.

Only family will be in attendance, but the service will be livestreamed. It can be found here.

There is no word yet on services for Reimer or Magnuson, but the GoFundMe notes it will provide information when possible and available.

Since creating the GoFundMe, more than $62,000 has been raised by 551 donors. The fundraiser can be found at: gofundme.com/f/legacy-for-ronin-caleb-and-parker.

Sharma, 16, Reimer, 16, and Magnuson, 17, were killed in the early hours of Aug. 21 when the vehicle they were in crashed and hit a tree in the 16000-block of 104 Avenue in Fraser Heights.

The Integrated Collison Analysis and Reconstructive Service (ICARS) and the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collison Investigation Team (CCIT) are working to determine the cause of the crash.

As of Friday morning (Aug. 27), police had not yet released information on the cause of the crash.

But Surrey RCMP Sgt. Elenore Sturko previously told the Now-Leader officers will first speak to the families before making a public statement.

“We want to make sure that the families first and foremost have an opportunity to have that,” said Sturko.

– With files from Aaron Hinks

