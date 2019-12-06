Funds approved for Keremeos Fire Department

$12,000 authorized for purchase of an intrusion and access control system

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has approved a $12,000 expense from the Keremeos and District Fire Protection Reserve Fund.

The funding is for the purchase of an intrusion and access control system.

The current system at the Keremeos fire hall is not user friendly, cannot be expanded and the software is not compatible with any computer operating system newer than Windows 7, which will not be supported as of Jan. 1, 2020.

The Keremeos and District Fire Protection Reserve Fund was established in 1991. After deducting expenditures already committed in 2019, the fund has a balance of $258,752.

