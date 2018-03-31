Fundraising effort may involve punches thrown at mayor

Salmon Arm Mayor Nancy Cooper attempts to land a blow on coach Peggy Maerz during their demonstration bout at the 2017 Hit 2 Fit charity boxing event. (File photo)

City council is supporting a fundraising effort that could involve punches being thrown at the mayor.

When she steps into the ring at this year’s Hit 2 Fit community event, Christina El Gazzar will be boxing to raise $2,000 for a communication board to be set up in Blackburn Park.

City staff had no problem with the request, nor did council. Mayor Nancy Cooper, who is also competing in the event, her second, was equally supportive – though she may be the one who ends up in the ring with El Gazzar.

“It turns out I might be boxing against her and she’s quite a bit taller…,” said Cooper. “I’ll just be doing a lot of ducking.”

In a letter to council seeking their support, El Gazzar, a registered speech language pathologist, explains May is Speech and Hearing Month and she is very motivated to raise awareness around speech language pathology.

“Young children with communication challenges need support in order to express the most basic of human needs, such as making requests, conveying emotions and socially connecting with others.…,” writes El Gazzar. “Having a communication board at Blackburn Park will provide these children with the supports they need to be successful in this setting.”

The 2nd Annual Hit to Fit black tie fundraising event takes place Saturday, May 5 at the Salmon Arm Senior Secondary campus. For more information, visit bulldogsboxing.com/hit-fit-fundraiser.

@SalmonArm