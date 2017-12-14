Fundraising effort for man assaulted at Penticton nightclub

A GoFundMe account was created to assist the Penticton man that was assaulted

B.C. Ambulance was called to the Mule Nightclub on Martin Street early Sunday morning, after a man was assaulted on the dance floor. (Google Street View)

A fundraiser was established for a Penticton man that received serious injuries after an assault at the Mule Nightclub early Sunday morning.

Valerie Fehling has set up a GoFundMe account for her friend, and Penticton resident, Cody MacKay who she said was, “punched, knocked out unconscious and then repeatedly kicked in the head while out cold defenceless on the dance floor.”

Fehling said MacKay is a long-time employee at Structurlam and now unable to return to work for a lengthy amount of time.

“This senseless and overly brutal act has led to several severe injuries including his jaw broken in three places, of which it is now wired shut, 26 stitches, black eyes and a serious concussion.”

Fehling said the man has already undergone over nine hours of surgery. She established the GoFundMe account for MacKay to help him keep up with his bills while he is off work. The campaign has received $1,540 of the $8,000 goal set as of Thursday morning.