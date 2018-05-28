Fundraising campaign kicks off for new Langley ER

Two huge donations, from two prominent Langley families, kicked off donation campaign for the new emergency ward at Langley Memorial Hospital.

The $15-million community drive, dubbed Emergency Response!, was launch today (Monday, May 28) at the hospital, where the hospital foundation announced it has secured $7 million of its goal already.

Maria Martini and Allan Skidmore announced their families’ gifts, $5 million and $2 million respectively.

In addition to detailed plans for the new ER, the announcement was also made that Langley hospital will be getting a new MRI.

This is the largest campaign in Langley’s history, the hospital announced.

“We are grateful to the Martini and Skidmore families for their generosity,” said Phil Jackman, campaign chair for the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Emergency Response campaign.

“The people of Langley – one of Canada’s fastest-growing communities – desperately need a new emergency department. These gifts will help propel us to our exciting goal.”

Langley Memorial Hospital opened in 1948. And the hospital has not kept pace with Langley’s extraordinary growth.

“I’m proud of the people I work with – they are passionate about their work and they are exceptional at providing quality patient care. But this good care is provided in the most challenging conditions,” said Dr. Willem De Vynck, an emergency physician at Langley Memorial Hospital.

“The new emergency department will double our current footprint and ensure that as Langley continues to grow, people in this community will have access to emergency care, in a space built to meet their needs.”

The new MRI will be operational in 2019, while the emergency department is slated to open in fall 2020. Both Phil Jackman and Vivian Smith – executive director of the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation – are available to discuss the hospital’s future and improvements to care in Langley.

For more information on Emergency Response, peole can visit langleyER.com.

