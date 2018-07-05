GoFundMe

Fundraiser started for victims of West Kelowna house fire

A couple has been airlifted to Vancouver after sustaining injuries in a fire near Glencoe Road

  • Jul. 5, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

After a West Kelowna couple’s home was destroyed by flames last night, a GoFundMe was started for the pair after they were airlifted to Vancouver with serious injuries.

Chiara Boehlke and her boyfriend Aleck Villeneuve were renting the home near Glencoe Road and according to her sister’s post on the fundraiser’s page, they did not have rental insurance.

“They will also be incurring costs in Vancouver during recovery but don’t have the savings to cover it,” Jordan Hannah wrote.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but residents in the area heard the explosion from the event throughout the neighbourhood. Three individuals were sent to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the West Kelowna Fire Department.

@carliberry_carli.berry@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Community organizer enters race for Saanich council
Next story
Aboriginal students making graduation gains in SD73

Just Posted

First annual ‘A Likely Show and Shine’ goes Sunday

 

Inaugural NHL Slo-Pitch Tournament a big hit

  • 21 hours ago

 

Local arm wrestler headed to world championships

  • 21 hours ago

 

Horizon, Kat and Tony next up for Twilight stage

  • 21 hours ago

 

Most Read