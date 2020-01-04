Fundraiser started for family of man who died in New Year’s Eve fire

GoFundMe page started by Perry Burton's sister raised almost $5,000 in first 12 hours

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of a man who died in a home fire New Year’s Eve in Smithers.

The fundraiser states that Perry Burton perished in the fire at Hudson Bay Mobile Park leaving behind his wife Kim Burton, son Joey Burton, and daughter Jennifer Burton.

“We are asking for assistance and support for my brother’s family who not only have lost their husband/provider/father, they also lost their home escaping with only their clothes they were wearing that evening,” said Alisa Koch, Perry’s sister, on the page. “Our family has a very long road ahead to rebuild while healing from this tragedy.”

PREVIOUS STORY: UPDATE: Fire dept. believes cause of fatal fire was electrical

Perry was an employee of West Fraser Mill for 20 years according to the fundraising post.

The page also said Kim worked at the Smithers Tim Hortons for many years before health issues caused her to stop working. Donations are also being accepted there.

The family is also accepting e-transfers at burtona49@gmail.com.

As of 2 p.m. on Jan. 4 almost $5,000 had been raised to help the family.

Fire Chief Keith Stecko said crews were called out at approximately 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Around 20-25 firefighters fought the blaze, but the mobile home was totally destroyed. They also recovered the bodies of one cat and one dog.

Smithers Fire Rescue believes the cause of a fire that claimed Burton’s life was electrical in nature.

