Fundraiser set up for couple who lost home in Nk’Mip fire

The pair were living off the grid and now have only the clothes on their back, said niece

A Gofundme has been set up for a couple who lost everything in the Nk'Mip fire. (Submitted)

A niece is reaching out through social media to help raise money for her uncle and his partner who lost their home in the Nk’Mip fire last week.

Chelsea Sousa set up the Gofundme for her uncle Rick.

“Rick and his significant other were living their dream off grid, until the fire burned everything they owned. Currently they are living with just the clothes on their back,” wrote Sousa on the Gofundme page. “I am hoping to help them start to rebuild their livelihood. We are reaching out to friends and family to help him out in this trying time.”

Already over $3,400 has been raised of Sousa’s $20,000 goal. To see the page click here.

The Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen confirmed last week that three different properties have lost structures including an RV, a home and a number of outbuildings.

The wildfire, that started July 19 has now reached over 13,000 square feet and led to hundreds of evacuations, many of which have been rescinded late last week as the fire moves north.

