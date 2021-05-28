Fundraiser launched to support family of Kelowna teen killed in car crash

Nearly $6,000 has been raised in just 15 hours to help the family of Samara Haverko

A GoFundMe page has been launched to support the family of one of the three Kelowna Secondary Students killed in a car accident on Wednesday (May 26).

Nearly $6,000 has been raised in just 15 hours to help the family of Samara Haverko cover her funeral and other expenses.

“Samara was an exceptionally kind, smart, funny, selfless and responsible young lady. She graduated a year early with honours and had plans to become a marine biologist,” said fundraiser organizer and family friend Terra Le Claire.

“She worked two part-time jobs and was saving money for her education. Her parents couldn’t have asked for a better daughter.”

Le Claire made note of how close Haverko was to all of her family members and how much she valued the time spent with them.

“Secondly, came all her friendships which meant the world to her,” wrote Le Claire.

Haverko is survived by her father Mike, mother Dawn, stepmother Leah, sister Paige, brother Hunter, grandfather Richard and grandmother Renee.

Anyone wishing to donate to the fundraiser can do so here.

