Fundraiser launched for family of hockey coach killed in B.C. shooting

An online effort is underway to help the family of Paul Bennett, the man shot and killed in Cloverdale Saturday.

A gofundme campaign (www.gofundme.com/paul-bennett-in-memory) launched the next day, with an aim to raise $10,000.

As of 11:45 a.m. Monday, $1,350 had been donated.

“Paul Bennett, was a wonderful & generous man, who would always have a smile and a positive word to say to lift your spirits or make you laugh,” reads a statement on the gofundme webpage.

“I want to give his friends, colleagues, other HCP and the community a chance to honour Paul. And help his family when they are going to need it most… if this tragedy can happen to a wonderful man, father, husband and family guy such as Paul. It surely can happen to anyone of us at any given moment in time.”

Bennett – a married father of two, and an operating-room nurse department manager at Peace Arch Hospital – died in hospital, following a brazen daylight shooting in the 18200-block of 67A Avenue at around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Officials with the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team have said police believe “this was not a random incident.”