Fundraiser launched for Chilliwack family displaced after bedroom fire

Patricia Stewart’s bedroom after a fire ripped through the upper floor of her townhouse unit on April 19, 2021. (Facebook/ Patricia Stewart)

A fundraiser has been set up for a Chilliwack family that has been displaced as a result of a fire last week.

The blaze ripped through a section of the upper floor of the townhouse unit on Knight Road where Patricia Stewart lives with her two granddaughters.

The fire happened in Stewart’s bedroom. She lost all of her personal belongings and is now in great need of clothing. Clothes for her two granddaughters, age 16 and 20, are also needed as their items have been damaged by smoke and they’re unsure if the clothing can be properly cleaned.

The family has been living in a hotel since the April 19 fire, and they are hoping people can help them out by donating high-priority items like clothing, cash and gift cards to help get them back on their feet while they find a new place to live.

A fundraiser called ‘Helping the Stewart Family’ was launched by Trisha Mercer on April 23 on Facebook. She has put a call out for clothes and shoes for the family, as well as gift cards for groceries, clothing and gas.

Clothing sizes needed are: women’s large/extra large and shoe size 7 for Stewart. For the granddaughters: women’s size small for the 16-year-old and size large for the 20-year-old. Both the granddaughters have a shoe size of 9/9.5.

A few days after the Facebook fundraiser was launched, one of the granddaughters who lives in the home, started a GoFundMe for her grandmother who lost everything.

“Unfortunately, my grandmother’s entire bedroom and her storage closet plus craft room – filled with irreplaceable and very sentimental traditional art, memorabilia and more – has been destroyed by the fire. She is now left without basic clothes essentials, or even a bed,” Telicia Contreras wrote on April 25.

Items on the floor below where the fire happened have also been damaged by smoke and may need to be replaced as well, Contreras added.

Stewart is also asking for donations of totes with lids so they can store their items while they search for a new place.

To donate items to the family, go to the ‘Helping the Stewart Family’ Facebook page. Or, you can email Patricia Stewart at ndngurl4@yahoo.ca to arrange to drop off items.

Donations of money can be made by e-transfer to ndngurl4@yahoo.ca, or via the GoFundMe at ‘Help family recover from house fire‘ by Telicia Contreras.

