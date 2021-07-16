Fundraiser for Penticton townhouse fire victims a big success

Debbie Ramsay was at the Super Wash on Main Wednesday with hot dogs and prize tickets

Debbie Ramsay in the middle with some volunteers at a one day fundraiser at the Super Wash on Main Wednesday to help two families left homeless from the Maples townhouse fire June 29. (Facebook)

Debbie Ramsay is just blown away by her community who helped raise over $2,000 in one day for two families burned out of their homes in the townhouse fire at the Maples in Penticton on June 29.

“Over $2,000 donated and we are hoping to still get more today,” said an elated Ramsay on Friday. “One lady brought $500 to the car wash. She didn’t even want a ticket.”

She will be doing the grand prize draw on Saturday.

Ramsay was at Super Wash on Main on Wednesday, July 14, selling prize tickets and hot dogs to help out two families who lost everything in the Maples fire last month.

Hot dogs were provided by the Super Wash and for sale by donation and the prizes to be won were on display at a table set up at Super Wash from 10 a.m. to at least 4 p.m.

Ramsay said she knows the two families who not only lost their homes but all their belongings in the June 29 blaze.

“They didn’t have content insurance, so they don’t have anything. It’s devastating. I’m really hoping the community will come out to support them,” said Ramsay. The two families who have children will be looking for new places to live. But rentals in Penticton are hard to find in the best of times, but it’s even harder to find in the summer months, said Ramsay.

A local Indigenous artist Nika Rain donated hand-painted wine glasses and mugs for the prize. There is also an Indigenous blanket, different coffees and teas donated, and a brand new set of pots and pans.

If you still want to contribute and put yourself in the draw email transfer ralphdeb77@gmail.com.. Tickets are by donation.

