Cloverdale resident Paul Bennett in a photo posted to his Facebook page.

Fundraiser for family of slain Surrey man surpasses goal

Campaign launched following shooting death of Cloverdale's Paul Bennett passes $50,000

  • Jul. 23, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A fundraiser launched to assist the family of Paul Bennett – the Cloverdale father and Peace Arch Hospital operating-room nurse department manager killed last month in a case of mistaken identity – has surpassed its goal.

READ MORE: Fundraiser launched for family of shooting victim Paul Bennett

READ MORE: Man shot dead in Cloverdale ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

READ MORE: Cloverdale’s Paul Bennett remembered for ‘the biggest heart’

Launched June 24 – the day after Bennett’s brazen shooting death – the gofundme campaign (www.gofundme.com/paul-bennett-in-memory) had initially aimed to raise $10,000 for the 47-year-old’s wife and two sons.

Three days later, more than $16,000 had been raised and the goal was pushed to $50,000.

As of this morning (Monday), $50,023 had been donated.

Previous story
Truck catches fire between Tofino and Ucluelet
Next story
Royal Canadian Navy announces leadership changes in Esquimalt

Just Posted

Fundraiser for family of slain Surrey man surpasses goal

  • 12 hours ago

 

Penticton RCMP have a new pup on training duty

 

Quesnel local charged with second degree murder

  • 12 hours ago

 

White Rock Renegades ’99 win Canada Cup Futures title

 

Most Read