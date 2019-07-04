Fundraiser for double-amputee Ecuadorean dancer nets $7,000

With generous support from local businesses, a North Saanich woman raised $7,000 for her Ecuadorean friend who lost her legs in an auto incident.

In July 2018, Brooke Guryn had recently returned to Canada from Ecuador, where she had been doing missionary work, when she heard of an accident that affected her friend Nicol Tobar.

ALSO READ: Island View Nursery under quarantine after toxic spores found on single plant

Tobar, 17 at the time and a keen dancer, had been outside volunteering with a dance therapy group one evening in her town of Pasaje. Without warning a car sped into view and lost control, hitting the group. Local media reported a child died and Nicol later had to have her legs amputated. The driver was found to be 15 years old.

The June 28 fundraiser “Legs 4 Nicol” was to try help buy prosthetic legs for her, and thanks to the support of local businesses and guests, $7,000 was raised for the cause. About 50 guests and 15 volunteers attended the dinner and auction.

“The support of the community has been so generous. I want to share how much a community can make a difference and make a dream come true, ” says Guryn.

ALSO READ: Packed Canada Day in Sidney sees parade, dog show and a helicopter rescue

The night was catered by Tandoori Flame and the Spitfire Grill. Attendees wrote personal notes to Nicol, participated in the silent auction and left with door prizes. McTavish Academy of Arts hosted the event for free and over 27 businesses donated items to the silent auction. The auction contributed $2,330 towards the final total. Musical performances from Alexis Van de Bulk and Clayton Harris also took place, as well as a few numbers from Guryn herself, accompanied by Nathanial Rutter from the Peninsula Academy of Music. At the end of the night, hot chocolate, blankets and pillows were provided by Tim Hortons.

Guryn noted significant sponsors were the North Saanich Fire Department, Spitfire Grill, Save On Foods, Fairway Markets, Canadian Tire, Tandoori Flame and Le Petit Lapin boutique. The catering, food, venue and volunteer work were all donated.

ALSO READ: Funds being raised for double-amputee Ecuadorean dancer

Guryn says Nicol has been touched by the support, “I have shared with Nicol what my family and the people of Sidney and Victoria are doing for her. How much support and love she has from our community on Vancouver island. She said, ‘Thank you to the people in Canada, I’m so grateful for your love and support.'”

To donate contact legs4nicol@gmail.com.

nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter