Fundraiser for Aldergrove dad who died same day daughter gives birth to his first grandchild

Aldergrove’s Dan Edge died from a heart condition leaving behind his two daughters and new granddaughter. His family has organized a GoFundMe campaign. (John Cousin/Special to Langley Advance Times)

What would have been the day Aldergrove dad Dan Edge welcomed the birth of her first grandchild was instead marked tragically with his death.

The 43-year-old father of two, and newly titled grandfather, passed away the same day his 20-year-old daughter Destiny gave birth to his granddaughter, never having had the chance to meet the baby, his cousin John Cousin told the Langley Advance Times.

“The loss of my cousin has gutted myself and our family, and this one is going to be difficult to navigate,” he said.

Edge’s family has organized an online fundraiser to help support Destiny and his youngest daughter, one-year-old Olivia.

“We will never get over this loss, but hope that we can learn to live with it for now,” said Cousin.

“One thing that has helped me with his passing is trying to bring awareness to the GoFundMe page created for his girls. I know if anything Dan could want, it would be to know his girls were being looked after and thought of as he can no longer be here to give them the kind of support he would wish for them.”

The online fundraiser, “Provide for Dan’s two girls and his many pets,” has raised $5,000 so far. The family’s goal is to raise $20,000.

“Dan was the kind of guy who would give the shirt off his back to anyone,” Cousin said.

“Dan loved his daughters more than life itself and was a lover of animals as well. He had his best buddy Juggs, a big, beautiful silver pitbull, as well as his many not so pretty reptiles and spiders.”

Edge was preparing to participate in a charity baseball game in Aldergrove when he passed away from a pre-existing heart condition, Cousin explained.

To read more about the fundraiser visit www.gofundme.com/f/provide-for-dans-two-girls-and-his-many-pets.

