The friends and colleagues of the Cowichan Valley’s Mark Olson (pictured), who died suddenly on March 29, are asking that people to contribute to a fundraiser for his family. (Submitted photo)

Fundraiser being held for family of Mark Olson

Olson died suddenly on March 29

Friends of the Cowichan Valley’s Mark Olson, who died suddenly on March 29, are asking for help for his family in a fundraising campaign.

Angie Winter, a friend of Mark’s who works at Winter Trucking, said he was a dedicated, hard-working employee for Dan’s Pre-Cast in the Tansor Community for many years.

She said Mark’s wife Ashley and their young sons are devastated by the loss.

“Ashley has lost her best friend, husband and father of her one- and four-year-old sons Ace and Axel,” Winter said on her Facebook page.

“Mark was the sole provider of his family. He was always quick to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. And, more importantly, he loved his family and friends.”

Winter said what makes the situation even worse is that the family can’t even grieve properly during the ongoing pandemic as they are not able to receive hugs and comfort from those that love and care about them the most due to rules round social distancing.

Mark, 39, did not die of COVID-19 or any related illnesses.

Winter said the staff at Winter Trucking, Stonebridge Sand & Gravel and other friends of the family are pleading with people in the Valley to help Mark’s family.

“Many of us are experiencing hardship due to the current situation from COVID-19 and any small amount can help them,” she said.

“How you can help is by sending it directly to Ashley and the boys via e-transfer to the email address smashley_one@hotmail.com. This can be done from your homes as we are not encouraging anyone to be going to the financial institutions at this time.”

Winter said the funds raised will go directly to the family and cover any expenses they have during this tough period, with some to be set aside for the boys’ future.

“Let’s please come together and do what we can to get Ashley and her boys through this difficult time,” she said.

