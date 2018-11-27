Funding will support a new campground on Ashcroft Indian Band land

More than $400,000 in provincial funding will build the campground and upgrade existing facilities

The Ashcroft Band has received funding to construct a campground and renovate an existing building to serve as washrooms, as well as a concession for the nearby softball fields. Photo: Barbara Roden.

The Ashcroft Indian Band will be able to provide upgraded services for tourists exploring Thompson-Nicola country, thanks to a $464,948 grant from the Province.

“The special circumstances provision of the Rural Dividend [Fund] was specifically designed to assist communities undergoing economic hardship, such as those impacted by wildfire,” says Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. “This project will provide jobs and attract tourism dollars to support communities and families in the region.”

The funds will be used to construct a campground in the community, update existing washroom and shower facilities to make them more accessible, and renovate the building to include a concession.

“This is exciting news for the Ashcroft Indian Band. The Rural Dividend grant will be a huge economic opportunity for our community for years to come,” says Chief Greg Blain. “We plan on renovating the building that has been vacant for years and building a beautiful campground to work along with our new ball fields.”

Two new softball fields were constructed on Band land in 2018, along with a walking trail. New homes have been built, hayfields have been established, the historic church of St. John at the Latin Gate was restored, and work has begun on an Elders’ residence that will provide six new living spaces when the building is complete.

This fall, $3,281,179 in special circumstance funding has been awarded to eligible B.C. communities and organizations undergoing economic hardship.

