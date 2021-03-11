Funding requests to Comox council more than $100,000

Council working on their draft financial plan

Seven community organizations have asked Comox council for grant funding requests this year, for a total of more than $100,000.

Council received a staff report at their special council meeting on March 10 prior to examining their core opera

ting, capital and special projects budgets.

In the report, the town’s CAO Jordan Wall said they have received a number of requests through funding that have been forwarded to the operational budget meeting for consideration.

Comox’s policy does not currently identify a method for which to evaluate funding approvals.

“As such, administration has provided no recommendations on what grants should or should not be approved,” Wall noted.

The Town of Comox contributes yearly to the Coalition to End Homelessness ($30,000); Nautical Days ($25,000, however, the 2021 amount will be reduced); Comox Archives and Museum ($32,500); Sid Williams Theatre ($20,000); Comox Valley Art Gallery ($5,000); Comox Community Policing Crime Prevention ($10,850) and the Mack Laing student bursary ($500) for a total of $123,850.

As per the town’s policy, except as otherwise directed by council, annual grants in aid are not given.

Council will continue to work on their draft financial plan until it is required to be finalized until May.

Comox Valley Record