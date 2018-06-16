Funding made available for off-road vehicle trails

The Off-Road Vehicle Trail Fund is awarding up to $100,00 this summer to support the construction and maintenance of trails for off-road vehicles. (Black Press files)

Per a news release issued by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, applications are now being accepted from organizations that propose to either build or upgrade off-road vehicle (ORV) trails.

This additional funding, announced by the Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development Doug Donaldson, is being made available for the overarching goal of promoting rider safety.

“Government is committed to maintaining the province’s world-class recreational trails,” says Donaldson. “Many of the trails are in remote and rural areas, and this money will benefit all users. Trail improvements will help to create local jobs and will also enhance tourism opportunities.”

According to the news release, the ORV Trail fund, which is currently valued at almost $590,000, will be awarding up to $100,000 this summer to further support the construction and maintenance of trails that are frequently used by off-road vehicles or designated for these vehicles.

As of now, there are significant ORV riding opportunities in British Columbia, with around 600,000 kilometres of accessible resource roads and managed riding areas.

The news release also states that the ORV Trail Fund is also working toward promoting the safe and responsible us of ORVs.

The ORV Trail Fund, which was created in 2017, was established as part of the Off Road Vehicle Act and regulations. The act requires that owners of these ORVs ensure the registration of all off-road vehicles within B.C. A portion of the registration fees, which currently sit at $48 for a Certificate of Registration and the ICBC-issued number plate or sticker, are collected by ICBC and redirected to the ORV Trail Fund.

“The British Columbia Snowmobile Federation appreciates the government reinvesting a portion of the off-road vehicle registration fees back into ORV safety and trails,” says Richard Cronier, the president of the British Columbia Snowmobile Federation. “B.C. has first-class trails and this additional money will continue to draw tourists from around the world.”

Further information in the news release states that the Recreation Sites and Trails Branch administers the fund and that this is the first ever application intake. Approximately 10,000 kilometres of off-road vehicle trails are currently managed by the branch, in partnership with community-based ORV groups in the province.

The application deadline currently is July 16, with funding requests ranging from $1000 to $2500 being considered at this time.

Per the news release, any legal entity in the province of British Columbia, barring individuals, can apply. This may include First Nations, local governments such as municipalities and regional districts, off-road vehicle organizations, including those representing quads, dirt bikes, snowmobiles, motorbikes and side-by-sides, as well as non-profit societies and businesses that may have interest in the project.

Numerous off-road vehicle organizations and associations were incredibly excited to hear about the grant and funding developments.

“It is a great day for riders in B.C.!” says Ralph Matthews, the president of the Quad Riders ATV association of British Columbia. “This grant will allow for an even more epic riding experience. It will also provide a significant positive economic impact through ORV tourism in our rural communities. Thank you to everyone involved in getting this funding off the ground and on the trails.”

Ken McClelland, the president of the British Columbia Off-Road Motorcycle association was also ecstatic when learning of the potential funding opportunities.

“This is exciting news for B.C.’s ORV trails, after more than a decade of hard work,” says McClelland. “We have some of the best trails in the world and this will make them even greater. We look forward to working with the Province to promote the off-road recreation industry.”

The news release states that submissions will be adjudicated and review by provincial recreation staff, while using input from provincial-level off-road vehicle representatives. Successful applicants that will receive funding will be notified after August 24.

Finally, according to the release, a five-year plan has been developed to fund future trail recreation opportunities. Currently, the planned yearly disbursements will be between $100,000 and $200,000 per year, depending on the growth of the ORV Trail Fund.