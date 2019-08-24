Funding issues jeopardize Fraser Valley Humane Society

Board member says doors may have to be closed, fundraiser taking place on Monday

A shortage of funding and an increase in costs may cause the Fraser Valley Humane Society (FVHS) to close its doors.

“For the first time in 10 years, this has brought us to the brink of possibly having to close our doors,” the society said in a press release.

“We know how much this community relies on us so this would not be a step undertaken lightly and we are appealing to the community we serve to help us keep our doors open.”

The FVHS is a non-profit charity in Mission that was founded in 1999. It is a feline-only facility and is independent from all other humane societies.

The FVHS has recently experienced difficulties with funding its programs. While adoption numbers are up from last year, there has been an increase in shelter costs, stemming from a large number of surrenders that require more intense veterinary care.

All of the cats are provided with a high level of love and care, but the society says it is putting a greater strain on the budget.

To raise money, the society is hosting a series of fundraisers.

The public is invited to attend the inaugural Caged for Cats fundraiser on Monday, Aug. 26. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is a family-friendly fundraiser that features special guests who will be locked up with the cats at the shelter, in hopes that they raise enough money to bail themselves out.

Each guest – Mayor Pam Alexis included – sets their own bail and it is up to members of the community to meet that amount.

Organizers of the event say there is still room to apprehend more prisoners/volunteers who are willing to challenge their family, friends, and even co-workers to come and set them free by making a donation.

All of the proceeds will go towards the medical expenses the society has recently incurred to help two injured cats, Loki and Jewels.

Loki, a male, and Jewels, a female, have both needed expensive medical interventions so that they can be adopted.

In addition, there are a number of others cats at the shelter who have upcoming procedures.

Anyone who wants to make a donation but can’t attend the event on Aug. 26 is welcome to phone in a bail donation by calling 604-820-2977.

Other fundraising events include a summer bake sale on Thursday, Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bosley’s Pet Food – located at 7871 Stave Lake St. – and a Burger and Brew Night, which is scheduled for Oct. 5 at The Great Canadian Brewhouse in Abbotsford.

The society is always in need of volunteers to staff events and help around the shelter so anyone who has a few hours a week to spare can swing by the shelter and fill out an application.

The shelter is located at 33103 N. Railway Ave. in Mission.