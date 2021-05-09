Funding for recovery advisor granted in Nakusp and Slocan Valley

The service will be available through Community Futures

Nakusp and Slocan Valley businesses will have access to two recovery advisors thanks to a grant from the Economic Trust of the Southern Interior.

The program is being hosted by Community Futures Central Kootenay, which will be hiring one advisor in each community.

“We were excited with the interest shown by communities and business support organizations throughout the Southern Interior to hire recovery advisors through this funding,” said Laurel Douglas, CEO of the trust. “We are delighted to provide this assistance in our region with support from the Province of British Columbia as it delivers on its StrongerBC Plan.”

Community Futures is among 20 successful applicants whose projects will create a total of 30 part-time and full-time recovery advisor positions to assist businesses and rural communities in the Southern Interior with COVID-19 economic recovery.

“The advisors will support individual small businesses by connecting them with resources, while also looking at the business community as a whole and creating economic recovery initiatives for their area,” explained Community Futures executive director Andrea Wilkey.

Economic recovery is the economic adaption and change to new circumstances, including the upswing following an economic dip or recession. In total, the trust funded projects in 59 communities across the nine Southern Interior regional districts, including 10 Indigenous communities.

