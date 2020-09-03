Funding comes through to help with Lantzville’s village core project

An artist’s rendering of a public plaza in front of Lantzville’s district hall. (District of Lantzville image)

A revitalization project in Lantzville’s village core has received $133,000 in regional support.

The District of Lantzville’s streetscape improvement plan was approved for the funding through the Island Coastal Economic Trust’s infrastructure and innovation program.

The plan is to “revitalize” a priority section of Lantzville Road between Caillet and Dickinson roads, noted a press release from ICE-T.

The project as a whole is meant to strengthen the village core through a series of small-scale beautification projects, improved walkability and new public gathering spaces, said the release. Improvements include a “separated, multi-use” pathway, parking reconfiguration and a “pocket plaza” in front of Lantzville District Hall with wayfinding signs, seating and landscaping.

“This project will go a long way towards helping build a renewed and thriving commercial core, both for residents and visitors,” said Mayor Mark Swain in the release. “Not only do these works address safety and economic concerns, but they also encourage business expansion and investment, as well as community and environmental health.”

The project’s overall cost is $400,000 and work is “expected to get underway shortly,” the release noted.

Josie Osborne, ICE-T’s board chairperson, said in the release that the priorities for the funding stream are projects that attract business and growth and said Lantzville’s village core revitalization is well-aligned with those goals.

“This redevelopment plan will help create a more attractive, inviting and accessible corridor for residents and visitors, and serve as a catalyst for new commercial investment within the village core,” she said.

