Funding awarded for Okanagan Falls wastewater plant

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has awarded a contract of close to $900,000 for the Okanagan Falls solids processing upgrade.

The contract is for the Okanagan Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant and was awarded to Cumming Construction Ltd. for $894,720 plus applicable taxes. In addition, the regional district approved a contingency of $85,000 for unexpected issues.

Each week, between four and six truckloads of sludge are removed from the Okanagan Falls site and are hauled to the Penticton Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Once the new solids processing infrastructure is in place, hauling and processing costs will be reduced as solids will no longer need to be taken to the Penticton facility, Liisa Bloomfield, manager of engineering services said an a report to the regional district board.

Three tenders were received. The Cummings Construction bid was the lowest of the three.

Funding for the upgrade will come from a grant received by the regional district. The grant, for $2.06 million, is for all the expenses associated with the engineering and construction of the new solids processing system in Okanagan Falls.

