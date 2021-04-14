Funding available to Vernon non-profits, societies

Grants awarded to organizations that 'contribute to the general interest and advantage of the city;' deadline is April 30

The City of Vernon is still taking applications for council discretionary grants until April 30. (File photo)

Applications are still being accepted for the City of Vernon’s Council Discretionary Grant program.

The applications are to be submitted by email to the director of financial services at cfo@vernon.ca no later than 4 p.m. Friday, April 30.

The city supports the enhancement and preservation of a positive quality of life for all its residents.

One way to achieve this goal is through the provision of grants to organizations that contribute to the general interest and advantage of the city.

The awarding of grants is solely within Council’s discretion.

Only community-based, non-profit or society providing a one-of-a-kind service will be considered. Applicants must not have already received city or regional funding and can only apply once per calendar year.

For more information about eligibility requirements or to access applications, please visit vernon.ca/council-grants.

READ MORE: Bingo boosts Armstrong eateries

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star