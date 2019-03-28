Funding allocated for Summerland organizations

Council announces grant in aid funding recipients

The municipality of Summerland has distributed $44,250 to various groups and organizations in the community and region for the coming year.

This year’s municipal budget allows for $45,000, leaving $750 for mid-year requests from the community.

The Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre will receive $14,500.

The Friends of the Summerland Ornamental Gardens will receive $8,000, the Ryga Festival Society will be given $7,500 and the Summerland Fall Fair Society has been allocated $6,500.

The Summerland Royalty Committee will receive $1,950 and the Summerland Rodeo Grounds Equine Development Committee will receive $1,400.

The Penticton and Area Access Centre and the Agur Lake Society will each receive $1,000.

The Summerland Skating Club, the Summerland Bantam Tier 3 Jets, the Summerland Bluegrass Coeity and the Meadowlark Nature Festival will all receive $500.

The Orca Swim Club will receive $400.

The list of allocations was approved unanimously.

