Fun with friends golf tournament in Houston

Fun for friends is a two lady scramble at Willow Grove Golf held on June 19 2021. Some of the participants (L-R) Grace Ramnes and Joy Dover, Lil Kelly and Dallas Edwards, Janice Nooski and Ruby Ogen.

  • Jul. 7, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The results are as follows:

Overall Low Gross – Kerry Cooper AND Helen Slaney- 74 CB

A Flight

1st Jackie Himech and Lori Saretsky -74 CB

2nd Loris Davis – 76

3rd Toni Perrault and Jan Hetherington – 79

B Flight

1st Jo Mio and Judy Morgan – 79

2nd Karen Schreiter and Janice Malkow – 83

3rd Coranne Dohler and Viv Brooks – 84 CB

C Flight

1st Grace Ramnes and Joy Dover – 84

2nd Bobbie Bell and Hailey Bell – 87

3rd Ada Anema and Betty-lou Doyle – 92

D Flight

1st Dani Timms and Shelby Timms – 92

2nd Jamie Bell and Taylor Beck – 99

3rd Sarah Weins and Jill Standbridge – 105

Long drives and fun pins

# 1 Long Drive in 2

A Jackie Himech and Lori Saretsky

B Trina Brent and Annie Slaney

C Dianne Faser-Easton and Glenn Proctor

D Dani Timms and Shelby Timms

#2 In the right sand draw – Marlee Johnson

#2 In the left sand draw Lil Kelly

#3 Closest to sign/tree Jackie Himech and Lori Saretsky

#4 In the ditches Karen Schreiter

#5 Closest to keg Kathy Wardrop

#6 Front pond Maryn Williams

#7 -70+ Senior drive Judy Morgan

#7 Short drive Jim Bell

#8 Accuracy Betty-lou Doyle

#9 Long putt Lori Saretsky

Largest combined age Grace Ramnes and Joy Dover

Most honest Shannon Wells and Deena Zimmer

Fun for friends

