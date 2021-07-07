Fun with friends golf tournament in Houston

Fun for friends is a two lady scramble at Willow Grove Golf held on June 19 2021. Some of the participants (L-R) Grace Ramnes and Joy Dover, Lil Kelly and Dallas Edwards, Janice Nooski and Ruby Ogen.
The results are as follows:
Overall Low Gross – Kerry Cooper AND Helen Slaney- 74 CB
A Flight
1st Jackie Himech and Lori Saretsky -74 CB
2nd Loris Davis – 76
3rd Toni Perrault and Jan Hetherington – 79
B Flight
1st Jo Mio and Judy Morgan – 79
2nd Karen Schreiter and Janice Malkow – 83
3rd Coranne Dohler and Viv Brooks – 84 CB
C Flight
1st Grace Ramnes and Joy Dover – 84
2nd Bobbie Bell and Hailey Bell – 87
3rd Ada Anema and Betty-lou Doyle – 92
D Flight
1st Dani Timms and Shelby Timms – 92
2nd Jamie Bell and Taylor Beck – 99
3rd Sarah Weins and Jill Standbridge – 105
Long drives and fun pins
# 1 Long Drive in 2
A Jackie Himech and Lori Saretsky
B Trina Brent and Annie Slaney
C Dianne Faser-Easton and Glenn Proctor
D Dani Timms and Shelby Timms
#2 In the right sand draw – Marlee Johnson
#2 In the left sand draw Lil Kelly
#3 Closest to sign/tree Jackie Himech and Lori Saretsky
#4 In the ditches Karen Schreiter
#5 Closest to keg Kathy Wardrop
#6 Front pond Maryn Williams
#7 -70+ Senior drive Judy Morgan
#7 Short drive Jim Bell
#8 Accuracy Betty-lou Doyle
#9 Long putt Lori Saretsky
Largest combined age Grace Ramnes and Joy Dover
Most honest Shannon Wells and Deena Zimmer