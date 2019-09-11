Fun for all at the Lakes District Fall Fair

The Lakes District Fall Fair held its annual event on Sept. 6-8 at the Eagle Creek Fairgrounds. After the wildfires of 2018 forced organizers to put the fair on hold, it came back with a blast this year and hundreds of people attended the dozens of events over the three days. Among the many attractions were performances from local musicians, logger sports, exhibit halls and the PG Cottonwood Railway.

The animal and livestock attractions at the fair were sights to behold in themselves. The fair featured livestock shows, stock dog trials, jackpot barrel racing and the very popular heavy horse pull competition, in which strong horses pull a sled of increasingly heavier weights that are more than several times the animals’ combined body weight.

Children enjoyed riding horses in the main arena and tiny pony buggy made an appearance. On Sept. 8, aspiring logging athletes tested their mettle with such logger sports as axe throwing, hammering, chopping wood and a foot race of securing choke cables to logs. (Blair McBride photos)